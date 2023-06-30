Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

