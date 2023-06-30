Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $324.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $326.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

