Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $324.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $326.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

