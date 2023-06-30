Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rollins Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.50 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

