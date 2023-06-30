Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $611,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $408.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

