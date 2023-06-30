Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

