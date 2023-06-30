Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $29.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

