Scharf Investments LLC Has $118.79 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ opened at $164.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.