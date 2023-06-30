Scharf Investments LLC Has $118.79 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 766,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 94,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

JNJ opened at $164.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.