Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHE opened at $24.42 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.