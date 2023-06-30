Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 761.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,253 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

