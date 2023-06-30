SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,790,000 after acquiring an additional 141,419 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $253.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.21. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

