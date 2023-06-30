SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

