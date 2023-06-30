SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,251 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,203,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

