Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

