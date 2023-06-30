Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.64.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $159.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $161.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.