State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 124 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AEE opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

