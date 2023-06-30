State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,605 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

