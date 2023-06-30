State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $224.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.