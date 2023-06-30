State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and sold 7,275 shares valued at $1,504,121. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $195.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.18. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

