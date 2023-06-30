State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

