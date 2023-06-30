State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.03 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 576,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 882,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.87 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

