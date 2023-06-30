State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.11 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.84 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

