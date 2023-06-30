State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.28 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PKG opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day moving average is $134.29.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.