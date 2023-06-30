State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Certara were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Certara by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Certara by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

