State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.