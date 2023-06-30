State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,636 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

