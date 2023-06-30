State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 226 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

NYSE:WST opened at $377.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $377.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

