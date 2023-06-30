State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,650 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

