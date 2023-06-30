State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 505 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $160.14 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

