State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 537 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $362.68 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $496.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

