State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 81 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $886.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.97. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $887.10.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.