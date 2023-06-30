State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after purchasing an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.