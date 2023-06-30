StockNews.com Lowers General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. General Mills has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $655,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.