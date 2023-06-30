Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

