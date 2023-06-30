Susquehanna Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $88.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,409,000 after acquiring an additional 974,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,174,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

