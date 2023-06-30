Susquehanna Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $88.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

