Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.04.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

