T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

