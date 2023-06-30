T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

