Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

