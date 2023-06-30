Theron I. Gilliam Sells 6,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

