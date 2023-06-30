Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.15.

TSCO stock opened at $217.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

