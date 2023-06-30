Trevian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

