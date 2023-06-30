Truist Financial Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $61.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $24,987,480,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

