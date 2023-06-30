Truist Financial Trims Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price to $58.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

