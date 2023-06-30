USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

