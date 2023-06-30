Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,565 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after buying an additional 205,714 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

