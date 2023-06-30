Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 423 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

