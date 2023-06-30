Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.0 %

STLD opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.