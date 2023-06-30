Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,822,000 after purchasing an additional 253,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

